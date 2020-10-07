NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust plc at close of business on 06 October 2020 were:

127.06c Capital only USD (cents)

97.95p Capital only Sterling (pence)

129.46c Including current year income USD (cents)

99.80p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September

2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283

which are held in treasury