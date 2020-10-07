BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 6
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 6 October 2020 were:
170.18p Capital only (undiluted)
173.00p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the share issuance of 11,800 ordinary shares on 2nd October
2020, the Company has 22,537,400 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,081,532
shares in treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.