Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 7
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 06-October-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|183.58p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|183.86p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP12.96m
|Net borrowing level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 06-October-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|71.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|71.52p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP29.43m
|Net borrowing level:
|22%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de