Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 06-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 260.12p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 253.32p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16