Same same but different - Lohmann DuploFLEX range once again successful at EFIA Awards

NEUWIED, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of the leading international manufacturer of technical adhesive tapes Lohmann have been recognized by the European Flexographic Industry Association in the EFIA Awards 2020. Celebrating excellence in the flexographic print industry, Lohmann customers were awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze in a successful evening for both, manufacturer and customer.

Every year the European Flexographic Industry Association (EFIA) presents prizes in recognition of "the best of flexo" at the EFIA Print Awards Gala Dinner. With these awards EFIA recognizes excellence in flexographic printing across a number of disciplines and techniques. Presented at the Annual Industry Awards Gala Dinner, the winners are rewarded for their quality, innovation and excellence in a variety of categories, regarded as the best in their class. Judging is carried out by an expert panel of industry representatives in January each year. The panel is made up of a cross section of printers, suppliers, brand owners and retailers who are selected for their specific technical and market expertise.

This year everything was slightly different. Due to the Corona pandemic the award presentations took place on September 17th in a virtual ceremony. Of the awards on the night Lohmann's customers gained: six gold, eight silver, five bronze as well as a clean sweep in the categories wide web and inline narrow web. An outstanding result which is viewed by Silvia Casellato, Senior Market Manager Graphics, as "proof that Lohmann tape is the number one choice for most top class printers." One of these is Coveris. Michael Marshall, Coveris Operations Director, Labels & Board, was extremely pleased to win one gold, one silver, three bronze and two highly commended awards - all printed using Lohmann DuploFLEX plate mounting tape.

"We have used Lohmann's DuploFLEX tape for a number of years now and have always achieved excellent results, the performance and consistency have been instrumental in Coveris winning numerous awards throughout recent years," said Marshall.

Again this year Lohmann was a proud silver sponsor of this event - and Lohmann's involvement goes even further. National Sales Manager Robert (Bob) Drew of Lohmann UK is a member of the EFIA Board and in his position as a Non Executive Director promotes projects and topics concerning the flexographic industry thus furthering the future of flexo and as a consequence helping many more Lohmann users to have the confidence to submit entries to future awards.

Congratulations to all printers who submitted work to the judging panel this year and naturally Lohmann is particularly proud to be associated with eleven award-winning companies.

