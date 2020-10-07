New RavenPack Earnings Date Dataset Powered by Wall Street Horizon Provides Institutional Investors with Alpha Boost

Calendar earnings changes and news sentiment shows evidence of alpha generation, according to RavenPack's new data science study

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Wall Street Horizon, the leading provider of market-moving corporate event data, today announced a partnership with RavenPack, a financial technology company in the text-analytics space. In this initial offering, the powerhouse combination of RavenPack sentiment information and Wall Street Horizon event data together produce even stronger returns for investors.

By keeping institutional investors and traders apprised of critical earnings date revisions, they can take advantage of - or avoid - short-term volatility in a given security.

In a recent study, the RavenPack quantitative research team explored how changes in earnings announcement dates can offer valuable insights about stock price moves surrounding earnings events. The research paper provided more evidence that confirms findings from previous studies that depict earnings delays can signal weak performance, while advancing the date may be a sign of good news.

"We are pleased to collaborate with RavenPack starting with our flagship differentiators in the marketplace - Core Events Data and DateBreaks (earnings date revisions)," said Barry L. Star, CEO, Wall Street Horizon. "We look forward to expanding this key partnership based on their quant research team findings."

"We chose Wall Street Horizon for its accurate corporate event data covering a broad range of event types," said Armando Gonzalez, CEO, RavenPack. "We plan to incorporate Wall Street Horizon data where analysis points to strong alpha gains."

The RavenPack Earnings Dates dataset consists of Wall Street Horizon earnings calendar change records for over 8,000 stocks globally since 2006.

For more information and to access RavenPack research study titled, "Trading Around the Earnings Calendar", click here.

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides traders, portfolio managers, IROs, academics and others an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. With access available via machine-readable feeds, the Enchilada API and a growing network of channel partners, the company's data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit www.wallstreethorizon.com.

About RavenPack

RavenPack (www.ravenpack.com) is the leading big data analytics provider for financial services. The company's products allow clients to enhance returns, reduce risk and increase efficiency by systematically incorporating the effects of public information in their models or workflows. RavenPack's clients include the most successful hedge funds, banks, and asset managers in the world.

