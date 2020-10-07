Expansive Utilization across Plethora of Applications Invites Promising Growth Avenues for Adhesive Tapes Market: TMR

- The growing trend of replacing rivets, screws, and bolts with adhesive tapes may bring extensive growth prospects for the adhesive tapes market between 2019 and 2027

- Based on all the factors related to growth, the global adhesive tapes market may expand at a CAGR of more than 6.5 percent during 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The escalating demand for adhesive tapes across a plethora of end-users like electrical and electronics, building and construction, automotive, healthcare, paper and printing, white goods, packaging, consumer and office, masking, and others may bring great growth prospects for the adhesive tapes market. The rise in the direct use of adhesive tapes in electronic devices may bring tremendous growth opportunities.

Based on all the factors and aspects, the global adhesive tapes market may record a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global adhesive tapes market was valued at US$ 62.5 bn in 2018 and is extrapolated to reach over US$ 111.6 bn by 2027.

The demand for light vehicles in the automotive sector may further bring extensive growth prospects for the adhesive tapes market. The growing influence of online shopping has led to an increase in the demand for improved logistics. Efficient packaging is necessary for causing less hindrance to the product during transportation. Hence, this aspect may increase the sales of adhesive tapes greatly.

Adhesive Tapes Market: Key Revelations

In terms of volume, the automotive segment acquired a large share across the global adhesive tapes market in 2018 and is expected to hold the position from 2019 to 2027

The electronics industry is also proving to be a prominent growth generator for the adhesive tapes market

Polypropylene held a volume share of more than 60 percent in 2018

Acrylic-based adhesive tapes may gain substantial traction in terms of growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027

Silicone-based adhesive tapes may record decent growth across the assessment period

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 45 percent of the global adhesive tapes market in 2018

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the same pace between 2019 and 2027

In North America and Europe, prominent growth is generated from the U.S. and Italy respectively

The Middle East and Africa may also provide lucrative growth opportunities

Adhesive Tapes Market: Growth Accelerators

The abilities of certain adhesive tape types to withstand any weather conditions and UV radiations make them a preferable choice among a plethora of end-users. This aspect serves as a prominent growth multiplier for the adhesive tapes market.

The booming automotive segment is serving as a robust growth pillar of growth for the adhesive tapes market

Eco-friendly adhesive tapes made from biodegradable polymers may present an array of expansive growth opportunities

Adhesive Tapes Market: Types and Their Contributions toward Growth

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes: The large-scale utilization of pressure sensitive tapes in the electronics industry is serving as an extensive growth prospect for the adhesive tapes market

Double-Coated Adhesive Tapes: These types of tapes are consistently replacing traditional sealing and adhesion techniques. This is because of their properties such as escalated shear strength, durability, and enhanced surface adhesion.

Single-Coated Adhesive Tapes: These adhesive tapes are also garnering considerable momentum across a variety of end-uses. It may garner promising growth for the adhesive tapes market.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market: Segmentation

By Product

Single Coated

Double Coated

Transfer Tape

Foam Tape

By Composition

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Backing Material

Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

By End-use

Health Care

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Graphics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

