Hyundai Mobis to Develop AR HUDs with Holographic Tech Company

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX:012330) announced on the 7th that it has made a significant investment in Envisics, a UK based global leader in Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD). AR HUD is a next generation safety convenience feature that matches driving information with the road ahead in real-time and projects it onto the windshield.

Hyundai Mobis has been making aggressive investments in autonomous driving and electrification over the last 3 years despite the unclear global business conditions, such as COVID-19. This demonstrates the company's focus on actively discovering and developing next generation components in infotainment, and in autonomous driving with Velodyne and Motional, and is complemented by the establishment of 3 new electrification plants in Korea.

"Hyundai Mobis will jointly develop autonomous driving specialized AR HUD with Envisics, targeting mass production by 2025," Executive Vice President, CTO, Sung Hwan Cho said. "We will proactively present the next generation AR HUD solutions to global automakers for increased safety and convenience to avoid distracting drivers."

Envisics is a leading holographic technology company founded in 2010 by Dr. Jamieson Christmas from the University of Cambridge. Acknowledged as a global leader in the field of augmented reality head up displays, Envisics is the only company with experience in mass-producing HUDs based on dynamic holography.

AR HUD, which Hyundai Mobis has decided to invest in, is currently in the initial market creation stage, but is considered a major field for car infotainment that will expand competitively in the next 10 years. According to multiple global market research companies, the HUD market is expected to grow by at least 12% on average every year by 2025, and AR HUD in particular is expected to grow rapidly from the market size of 1 million in 2025 to 12 million in 2030.

AR HUD can be implemented in two ways; geometrical optics and digital holography. Envisics' digital holographic technology, utilizes the most advanced hologram implementation methods providing a software defined broad field of view without the need for additional optical devices. This approach significantly reduces the volume and is thus more optimized for next generation AR HUD.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the 7th largest leading automotive supplier. Founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, Hyundai Mobis is to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people.

Hyundai Mobis is excellent in sensors, sensor fusion in controllers and software design capabilities in safety control. Its products also include various electrification components, brakes, suspension, steering, airbags, lights and automotive electronics.

Mobis currently has more than 30,000 employees and has been manufacturing in more than 30 regions in 10 countries. In addition to its R&D headquarters in Korea, Mobis has 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

About Envisics

Envisics is a globally-renowned dynamic holography pioneer. Since 2010, Envisics has been developing hologrphic technologies for augmented reality head-up displays (AR-HUDs) and automotive sensor systems. Envisics's technology harness the power of holography and laser-based light sources to provide the highest possible image quality. The advancement of Envisics' technology has the opportunity to transform automotive displays and revolutionize the in-car experience. In partnership with the world's leading automakers and tier-one suppliers, Envisics is making the future of holographic technology a reality for smarter and safer vehicles.

