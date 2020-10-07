ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Receives Grant Eligibility Approval for Pro-Motive E-Riva Neighborhood Electric Vehicles

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ October 7, 2020 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received Public Benefit Grant Program eligibility approval for their Pro-Motive, E-Riva Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) sales within San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) in California.

The SJVAPCD is made up of eight counties in California's Central Valley: San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the San Joaquin Valley Air Basin portion of Kern. The SJVAPCD is a public health agency whose mission is to improve the health and quality of life for all valley residents through efficient, effective and entrepreneurial air quality management strategies. The revenue to fund the District's annual operating budget comes from Permit fees paid annually by applicable businesses operating within the District, motor vehicle registration fees and annual federal and state grants from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The SJVAPCD's Pubic Benefit Grant Program (the Grant) was developed and designed to meet the needs and challenges faced by Valley public institutions by providing funds towards a wide variety of clean-air, public-benefit projects which will provide a direct benefit to valley residents. Applications for the New Alternative Fuel Vehicle Purchase component of the Grant are currently being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Grant provides a maximum funding level of up to $20,000 per vehicle, with a limit of $100,000 per agency, per year. Examples of eligible public agencies include cities, counties, special districts (i.e. water districts, irrigation districts, etc.), and public educational institutions (i.e. school districts, community colleges, state universities, etc.) located within the geographic boundaries of the SJCAPCD.

NEVs are appropriate for a wide range of zero-emission roles traditionally served by golf carts or utility vehicles. The E-Riva addresses a surprisingly broad market where a full-sized electric car isn't required or optimal. Additionally, because the NEV is all-electric, it saves on fuel consumption costs, as discussed in depth in a U.S. Department of Transportation Report to Congress. Neighborhood Electric Vehicles are held to national safety standards that ensure the safety of their occupants, thus the maximum driving speed of the NEV is 25 mph on roads with a speed posting of no more than 35 mph.

"With funds currently available, the SJVAPCD Public Benefit Grant Program represents a unique and immediate opportunity for our public agency customers since they can now receive nearly 100% funding for up to five of our Pro-Motive, E-Riva Neighborhood Electric Vehicles per year. This opportunity is especially relevant given the lack of other grant funding options like the CARB HVIP program which has been closed since November of 2019" said Jim Reynolds, President of ADOMANI.

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI's zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

