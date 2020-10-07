GlobexUS Holdings, Corp: FinTech Pioneer, Horizon, Now Listed in the FINRA Compliance Vendor Directory

Horizon aims to supply broker dealers and other securities firms with integrated KYC/AML compliance solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Horizon), the FinTech company powering next generation compliance and secondary trading software, today announced its listing in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Compliance Vendor Directory (CVD), a resource developed to help regulated firms better locate and assess vendors providing compliance-related products and services. The listing affirms Horizon's commitment to compliance and to fueling the securities industry with streamlined onboarding solutions.

As a new participant of the CVD, FINRA members can review Horizon's onboarding solutions, KYCware and AMLcop, which integrate proprietary Know Your Customer "KYC" and anti-money laundering "AML" technology to enhance a firm's compliance program.

KYCware streamlines secure identity verification with a white-label onboarding app. The app boasts auto-adjusting forms based on user jurisdiction, a digitized Subscription Booklet, and more. AMLCop is then deployed to continually streamline the verification of user details against a proprietary database of global sanctions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), and watchlists. Both compliance solutions work together to reduce fraud and shorten the investment process while emphasizing data security.

"We are very proud to be listed in the FINRA CVD," says Horizon CEO Brian Collins. "Horizon's team of Wall Street veterans and proven software engineers has built a complete technology one-stop-shop covering securities issuance through to secondary trading. We believe an impactful solution starts with frictionless onboarding which is what we are proud to offer broker-dealers and other securities industry participants today."

The FINRA CVD features firms specializing in Compliance Consulting, Cybersecurity, Data Management, Information Archive, Exam Prep & Firm CE, Insurance Brokers, Monitoring & Surveillance, PCAOB Registered Accountants, and Registration services.

About Horizon:

Horizon offers a complete suite of integrated securities software applications for compliant issuance through secondary trading of electronic securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally.

Current fintech solutions include securities issuance tools through ETSware (etsware.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLcop (amlcop.com); cap table management and dividend payment tools through (custodyware.com), and advanced retail trading app software for secondary trading through Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizonfintex.com.

Press Contact:

Vanessa Malone

vanessa@horizonfintex.com

SOURCE: GlobexUS Holdings, Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609329/FinTech-Pioneer-HorizonNow-Listed-intheFINRACompliance-Vendor-Directory