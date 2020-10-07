Uplift Education Changes the School Culture with Inclusion, Equality, Civility and Unity

We work hard at Uplift so that our students stand tall and are respected. Our schools are more inclusive. Communities have more equality. Society has more unity, so that a culture of cruelty can become a culture of civility. We devote ourselves to breaking down barriers and we give voice to the voiceless. We welcome diversity and inclusivity, and we work shoulder to shoulder in unity.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Uplift Education is proud to join other schools and districts across the country in celebrating National Bullying Prevention Month this October to educate and raise awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying on children of all ages. Knowing that bullying prevention is a team effort, Uplift Education dedicates the entire month of October each year to providing a variety of activities and programs that promote an inclusive and safe school community for scholars across all grade levels.

As part of National Bullying Prevention Month in October, Uplift is proud to work with Indie Flix to host a virtual screening of the film The Upstanders.

The Upstanders explores cyber-bullying, bullying, and the brain science behind it all, and champions resilience and the power of connection to end bullying. All Uplift scholars in grades 6-12 are invited to screen the film with their families through Zoom on Tuesday, Oct 27th at 6:30pm. The film screening will be followed by an expert panel including Maurine and Matt Molak, Co-Founders of David's Legacy Foundation, whose son David's story is shared in the film, and moderated by Scilla Andreen, the award-winning producer of the film.

"Raising awareness of the damage that bullying, specifically cyberbullying, can inflict is more important now than ever with an increase in online activity as a result of the pandemic" says Dr. Tony Walker, Senior Director of Student Support Services at Uplift.

Beyond National Bullying Prevention Month in October, Uplift protects all scholars every day through comprehensive, board-adopted policies that ensure prompt response and action from all Uplift schools for any allegations of bullying. Uplift's team of licensed mental health counselors deliver guidance lessons to each scholar in Kindergarten through twelfth grade which teach social-emotional skills such as kindness and empathy, how bullying affects individuals and school communities, and how to stop and prevent bullying at school. Additionally, all Uplift staff receives training each year to learn to recognize, report, and intervene in suspected bullying situations.

Uplift is proud to collaborate with experts at partner organizations to bring nationally recognized programs that promote safe school environments to our scholars. All Uplift middle schools utilize the Social-Emotional Learning Owning Up curriculum developed by best-selling author Rosalind Wiseman, which empowers scholars to create safer, more inclusive communities. Uplift is also the first charter network in the country to join the national OUT for Safe Schools campaign, which encourages staff to publicly identify as supportive allies to ensure that LGBTQ+ scholars and their families feel welcomed and affirmed at Uplift schools. Staff participating in the campaign are trained to identify and intervene in situations of bullying or harassment.

At Uplift, we know that social and emotional health is a major factor in success at school for both scholars and teachers. Honoring National Bullying Prevention Month with activities for scholars, staff, and families ensures that all are equipped and empowered to create safe school communities, during the month of October and throughout the year.

