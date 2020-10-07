SDN Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 72,630 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " SDN Market by Component (Solutions (Physical Network Infrastructure, Virtualization & Control Software, and Software defined networking Applications) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises), End User (Telecommunication Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, and Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (IT, Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, Defense, Telecom, Healthcare, and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published on Valuates Reports .

The global SDN ( Software Defined Networking) Market size was valued at USD 9,995 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 72,630 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The need for improved network architecture is prominent as a growing number of companies migrate to web-based applications and services. Low operating costs, comprehensive management of infrastructure, abstraction, and cloud integration are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of SDN market size during the forecast period.

Organizations that introduced software-defined networking during the COVID-19 pandemic quickly adapted to the emerging traffic dynamics and network specifications that arose from work-from-home mandates. SDN helped those organizations cope with the ongoing pandemic and sustain the economically positive operation.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SDN MARKET SIZE

The exponential growth in network infrastructure's size and complexity has created a need for solutions to simplify and maintain the entire network efficiently. SDN solutions resolve these concerns directly by providing the operator with greater flexibility in traffic control to increase network performance. This feature is expected to increase the SDN market size.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant shift towards cloud computing by many organizations would increase the adoption of SDN solutions by cloud service providers. This, in turn, is expected to be the major driver for the growth of SDN Market size.

Implementing software-defined networking / NFV (Network functions virtualization) helps to minimize the burden faced by companies on capital expenditure and operational costs while addressing evolving demands by reducing dependency on hardware platforms. This cost efficiency feature is expected to fuel the growth of the SDN market size.

SDN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest SDN market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the rise in the adoption of advanced technology across various vertical industries, the increase in the adoption of cloud computing & convergence solutions, and the increase in the need for broad network traffic network management.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to a large number of cloud-ready industries in the Asian subcontinent. Also, advantages such as visibility, scalability, quality of service, and cost-effective security are driving software-defined networking adoption.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Solutions

Physical Network Infrastructure

Virtualization & Control Software

Software defined networking Applications

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

By End User

Telecommunication Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

IT

Consumer Goods & Retail

BFSI

Defense

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

Arista Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Others

