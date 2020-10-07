LinkUpConferenceShow announced its Keynote Speakers for the December event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / LinkUpConferenceShow (LUCS), the digital networking conference for top-level executives and CEOs has announced the special guests keynoting its live online event on December 8, 2020.

The exclusive networking conference will be hosting global visionaries, designed to help FinTech & Telecom industry leaders elevate their businesses. During the conference participants will ask real-time questions and make live comments to gain unparalleled insights.

LinkUpConferenceShow Key Speakers:

Tim Draper

Tim is a venture capitalist and founder of Draper Associates, DFJ, and the Draper Venture Network. To promote entrepreneurship, Tim created Draper University of Heroes, Innovate Your State, and BizWorld. Investor in Twitch, Tesla, Twitter, SpaceX & Skype.

Tim loves comic books, big stories, big ideas, and of course, talented people.

Nouriel Roubini

Nouriel is an economics professor at New York University, the CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, LLC, and the voice of the Nouriel Today Broadcast. Professor Roubini predicted the economic recession of 2008.

Dr. Roubini has visited about 100 countries and enjoys visual and performing arts. You can find him at the New York Metropolitan Opera or in the raves of Burning Man.

Samantha Ettus

Sam launched Park Place Payments to help women achieve financial independence. She is a best-selling author, renowned speaker, and radio show host.

Sam is active in helping women, Co-Founder of the Los Angeles Women's Collective, and serves on the Forbes School of Business and Technology advisory board.

Dr. Roshawnna Novellus

Roshawnna is the Founder and CEO of EnrichHER, a financial technology platform helping women secure funding to grow their ventures.

Dr. Novellus advocates gender equality and inclusive economic empowerment and growth.

Henri Arslanian

Henri is the PwC Global Crypto Leader, former Chairman of the FinTech Association of Hong Kong, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Hong Kong.

Henri is a TEDx and global keynote speaker, best-selling author, voice of the Crypto & Fintech Capsule, and foodie.

Joze Piranian

Joze is a TEDx speaker, the recipient of the Inspirational Speaker of the year award, and a stand-up comedian.

He is passionate about traveling and foreign languages.

