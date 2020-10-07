VIP-Media: Earnest Epps Wants To Help People Grow Their Own eCommerce Dropshipping Business So They Can Make Money In Their Sleep: Find Out More About This Successful Businessman

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Earnest Epps is a successful businessman, who has been able to dominate high ticket dropshipping for the last five years. This means he masters selling $1,000+ products. He is also helping others do the same.

Before having the success that he currently has, Earnest Epps had a corporate job like anyone else but when the year 2013 arrived, he was fired when his third child was on the way. In response, Earnest did not stand idly by and even though it became a great challenge to learn how to run an online business, he managed to learn everything related to the subject.

"The biggest challenge was learning how to run an e-commerce business the right way online. There is a lot of junk on the Internet and not everyone gives you the right information or a clear path to follow. Therefore, it was a challenge to examine what was good information and what was not in order to apply the things that really lead to results." Earnest shares.

Earnest currently manages 3 types of businesses: High Ticket Dropshipping eCommerce Store, Public Speaking, and Education Business (High Ticket eCom Secrets).

After realizing that the initial investment for a dropshipping business is very low, Earnest became enthusiastic about the industry. Besides, once you learn how to automate the sales process, you can make money even while sleeping.

"I tell everyone that the only reason eCommerce Dropshipping got me excited was for two reasons: 1) The low barrier of entry for a business, which means I didn't need tens of thousands of dollars to get started and 2) I understand that once I learned how to automate things properly "I could make money while I was sleeping, so I didn't have to work until I died" like the traditional 9 to 5 route." Earnest says.

To achieve the success that Earnest has today, he had to learn several things such as how paid advertising works, which is critical in order to get a steady flow of potential customers to any online business.

"I also had to learn how to make sure I created a great experience for customers when they got to the online business, most importantly, I had to figure out how to create my own USP (unique selling proposition) so they would want to do business with me in front of my competitors. Those were the things I had to learn in my early days of starting to run my own online e-commerce business." Earnest adds.

What sets Earnest apart from the competition is the ability he has to get an average 5x-15 return on ad spend (ROAS) through the system his customers implement, by taking advantage of the Google Shopping Network to place paid ads for physical products.

"We have an extremely high ROAS, given that the industry standard is of 2x-3x Facebook ads." Earnest explains.

Earnest considers it is vitally important to have a strong mindset in order to start a new business because your mind is the one thing that will either get you closer to your goals or further away from them.

"I tell everyone "If your mind ain't right, your grind ain't right" meaning that your mindset is the most important thing that will bring you closer to your goals or keep you from them. No matter how much action you take if your mindset isn't fixated on the right things you won't be able to get too far with whatever it is you're pursuing." Earnest says.

It is also important that people see fear for what it is; namely, false evidence appearing real. In addition, Earnest says that those trying to start their own business should focus on doing three things.

"First, Invest in yourself and educate yourself because it is the only real way to accelerate your success. Second, after getting educated, take massive action and be persistent and consistent in the process." Earnest advises. "Finally, build a team around the areas and things that will allow you to get results so you can scale up."

Earnest's next projects include revamping a lot of educational programs in order to help people accelerate their success in the world of e-commerce. For Earnest, success is something that people become in the process of pursuing their dreams and goals.

"I want people to know that it doesn't matter what your background is, where you come from, or how much money you have right now. You can literally start with no knowledge or resources and build a super successful e-commerce business for yourself, so that you can then be in the position to 'make money while you sleep, so you don't have to work until you die'." Earnest states.

