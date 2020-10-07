Anzeige
07.10.2020 | 15:58
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, October 7

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form

A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

7 October 2020

END

