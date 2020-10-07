

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's is adding bakery items to its core menu for the first time in more than eight years. The fast food giant said that the new McCafé Bakery lineup will be available to customers from Wednesday, October 28.



Customers can enjoy a new Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin or Cinnamon Roll at participating restaurants in the U.S. The new menu items will be available all day.



McDonald's Apple Fritter is a hand-held treat made with cinnamon and apples, fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing.



The Blueberry Muffin is soft and fluffy muffin, baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping.



The Cinnamon Roll is loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough and drizzled with a delicious cream cheese icing.



The new options will be offered alongside McCafé cookies and pies. They will be available in restaurants via carry-out, at the Drive Thru or through McDelivery.



'We're continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day,' said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy of McDonald's USA.



The addition of baked goods to its core menu is part of McDonald's efforts to boost its breakfast sales, which has come under pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic.



In late March, the fast food giant had cut back on its menu at its U.S restaurants for a few weeks in a bid to simplify operations in the kitchens and for the crew amid the coronavirus outbreak.



McDonald's breakfast innovations over the years include the classic Egg McMuffin in 1971, breakfast burritos in 1991, McGriddles in 2003, and 2015's introduction of All Day Breakfast.



McDonald's rival Wendy's had launched its breakfast menu across the U.S. in early March. The menu included signature items such as the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.



