BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 September 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 9.94% Lukoil 7.05% Gazprom 6.10% Norilsk Nickel 5.93% Polyus ORD 4.46% CD Projekt S.A 4.42% Yandex 4.40% Mail RU Group 4.34% AO Tatneft 4.11% Novatek 3.85%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 September 2020 was as follows: