Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, October 7
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 September 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|9.94%
|Lukoil
|7.05%
|Gazprom
|6.10%
|Norilsk Nickel
|5.93%
|Polyus ORD
|4.46%
|CD Projekt S.A
|4.42%
|Yandex
|4.40%
|Mail RU Group
|4.34%
|AO Tatneft
|4.11%
|Novatek
|3.85%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 September 2020 was as follows:
|Russia
|72.10%
|Poland
|12.26%
|Turkey
|8.05%
|Greece
|2.43%
|Czech Republic
|1.62%
|Kuwait
|0.89%
|Romania
|0.73%
|Cash & Equivalent
|1.92%
