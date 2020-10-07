

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen late in the previous session, stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside in morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory.



Currently, the major averages are all posting strong gains on the day. The Dow is up 412.13 points or 1.5 percent at 28,184.89, the Nasdaq is up 130.62 points or 1.2 percent at 11,285.22 and the S&P 500 is up 43.42 points or 1.3 percent at 3,404.37.



The rebound on Wall Street comes after President Donald Trump indicated he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.



'The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!' Trump tweeted.



He later added, 'If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?'



Trump's tweet that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package sent shivers through the markets late on Tuesday and triggered the sell-off.



The president said he has instructed his administration's negotiators to stop stimulus discussions with Democrats until after the presidential election.



Banking stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances on the day, driving the KBW Bank Index up by 3.1 percent.



Significant strength has also emerged among chemical stocks, as reflected by the 2.6 percent jump by the S&P Chemical Sector Index.



Transportation, semiconductor and housing stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent.



In the bond markets, treasuries have pulled back following the jump seen late in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.5 basis points at 0.777 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

