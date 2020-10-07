Southern Recon Agency, LLC: Southern Recon Agency Voted Top Private Investigation Firm in Orlando For The Fifth Year in a Row!

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Orlando-based Southern Recon Agency has been voted top private investigation firm for the fifth year in a row. Southern Recon founder and Chief Executive Officer Matt Aubin said, "We are absolutely delighted to win this prestigious award for the fifth year running. The team at Southern Recon works really hard to achieve the best possible results for our clients, and we are very proud that all our hard work has been recognized. This award is also perfectly timed as we hit our fifth anniversary since our foundation in 2015."

Mr. Aubin continued, "Some people still think of the private investigator as a man sitting in a car all day long with a cigarette in his mouth and a fedora on his head. But those days are long gone! Of course, you still need the traditional skills of discretion, acute observation, critical thinking, and good communication, but nowadays, technology plays an increasingly important role in our work. At Southern Recon Agency, we combine those traditional skills with our expertise in the latest technologies and investigative techniques. We believe it's that unique combination that sets us apart from the competition."

Southern Recon Agency was founded in 2015 and quickly gained a reputation for delivering outstanding service and impressive results. The team at Southern Recon Agency features experts in some areas, including IT specialists, veteran investigators with long experience of national and international surveillance, plus a full time in-house practicing Attorney.

CEO Matt Aubin concluded, "We are extremely proud of the professional service we provide to all of our clients, from individuals and small businesses to large corporates and law enforcement agencies. The fact that we have won this award for five years running demonstrates the expertise and commitment of our team, and we will be doing our level best to win the award again next year!"

About Southern Recon Agency

Southern Recon Agency is one of Florida's top private investigators. Headquartered in Orlando, the company also has operations in Tampa, Pinellas, and Sarasota. Southern Recon Agency helps clients in both Florida and across the USA. The company offers domestic legal services in marriage infidelity, child custody, missing persons, background checks, identity theft, and criminal defense for individuals and law firms. In the small business, large corporate, and law enforcement sectors, the company offers services in surveillance countermeasures, cyber/technical security, undercover/theft investigations, intellectual property theft, and business due diligence.

Southern Recon Agency has an extremely impressive client list. Alongside private individuals, law firms, and small businesses, the company has also been engaged by a number of Fortune 100 Corporations, the FBI, the Secret Service, and over 20 Law Enforcement Agencies across the USA.

Southern Recon Agency is fully licensed to operate in Florida and across the USA. Our accreditations include: Licensed Private Investigator (LPI), Certified Digital Forensic Examiner (CDFE), Florida Board Certified Investigator (FBCI), Certified Forensic Interviewer (CFI-FTER), Certified TSCM Technician (TSCM), Board Member / Area Director of Florida Association of Licensed Investigators, Life Member of Florida Association of Licensed Investigators. For more information, please call Southern Recon Agency on 844-307-7771, email Investigations@srecon.com, or contact media representative Matt A. See also www.srecon.com.

Name: Matt Aubin

Company Name: Southern Recon Agency, LLC

Address: 7512 Dr Phillips Blvd #50-723, Orlando, FL 32819

Phone: (844) 307-7771

Email Address: matt@srecon.com

Website: https://www.srecon.com/

