

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two woman scientists have won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of one of gene technology's sharpest tools.



Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have discovered the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. 'This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true', The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Wednesday.



In 2011, Charpentier initiated a collaboration with Doudna, an experienced biochemist with vast knowledge of RNA. Together, they succeeded in recreating the bacteria's genetic scissors in a test tube and simplifying the scissors' molecular components so they were easier to use.



In an epoch-making experiment, they then reprogrammed the genetic scissors. In their natural form, the scissors recognise DNA from viruses, but Charpentier and Doudna proved that they could be controlled so that they can cut any DNA molecule at a predetermined site. Where the DNA is cut it is then easy to rewrite the code of life.



The discovery of genetic scissors in 2012 has contributed to many important discoveries in basic life science research. plant researchers have been able to develop crops that withstand mould, pests and drought. In medicine, clinical trials of new cancer therapies are underway, giving hope to cure inherited diseases.



Researchers need to modify genes in cells if they are to find out about life's inner workings. This used to be time-consuming, difficult and sometimes impossible work. Using the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors, it is now possible to change the code of life over the course of a few weeks.



'There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all. It has not only revolutionized basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments,' said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.



Born in France, Emmanuelle Charpentier (52) is Director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens in Berlin, Germany.



Jennifer Doudna is a 56 year old American professor at the University of California, Berkeley, USA and Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute.



The Royal Swedish Academy said the prize amount of 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.12 million) will be shared equally between the Laureates.



