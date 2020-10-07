The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 06 October 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 06 October 2020 90.45p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 89.18p per ordinary share







07 October 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45