The global aluminum conductors market size is poised to grow by 609.69 thousand tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The expansion and revamping of T&D networks will be a significant factor driving the growth of the aluminum conductors market. Several countries, including the US and India, are making significant investments in the replacement, upgradation, and expansion of transmission lines. The demand for electricity is high in India because of the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the country. However, significant T&D losses, inadequate generation capacity, and the presence of outdated and unreliable electrical infrastructure has led to a shortfall in energy supply. This has encouraged the government to make significant investments in the power sector to cater to the rising demand for electricity. As a result, the demand for aluminum conductors is also expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major aluminum conductors market growth came from the AACs segment. These conductors are widely used as bus bars in substations, especially in urban areas, where high conductivity is required, and spans are usually short. These conductors have a high degree of corrosion resistance and, thus, can also be used in coastal regions. These are extensively used in the metro and railway industries as well. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the aluminum conductors market in the AAC segment.

APAC was the largest aluminum conductors market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The high demand for electric power and increasing investments in the adoption of ultra-high voltage power cables to minimize the transmission losses will significantly drive aluminum conductors market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global aluminum conductors market is fragmented. Apar Industries Ltd., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Nexans SA, Norsk Hydro ASA, Oman Aluminium Processing Industries LLC, Prysmian Spa, PT Voksel Electric Tbk, Southwire Co. LLC, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and United Company Rusal Plc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this aluminum conductors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global aluminum conductors market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Expansion of Renewable Power Generation Capacity will be a Key Market Trend

The expansion of renewable power generation capacity will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. The renewable energy sector is witnessing tremendous growth with several countries focusing on meeting their carbon emission goals and reducing their dependency on fossil fuels. The popularity of solar power, wind power, and other forms of renewable energy is growing rapidly. With increasing demand for renewable sources of energy, the demand for aluminum conductors will also grow.

Aluminum Conductors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum conductors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum conductors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum conductors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum conductors market vendors

