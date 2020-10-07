Global Fashion Authority Innovates with the Introduction of the World's Leading Digitally-Native Women's Lifestyle Membership

The highly coveted Box of Style by Rachel Zoe, announces today the official rebrand and relaunch to CURATEUR, the world's leading digitally-native women's lifestyle membership. The new CURATEUR will deliver bespoke lux offerings across fashion, beauty and home. Revolutionizing the subscription paradigm after identifying a gap in the market for a subscription service that goes well beyond a box delivery, the reimagined luxury membership introduces experiential amenities, à-la-carte services, an exclusive rewards program, expanded product categories and more.

"I am beyond excited to finally share what I have been dreaming to bring to life for my extraordinary community of women. My brilliant team and I have been working tirelessly to deliver a unique lifestyle membership way beyond the beloved Box of Style," said Zoe, the brand's CURATEUR-In-Chief. "My mission has always been to inspire and empower all women to live a life of style and glamour CURATEUR will continue on that mission by creating a powerful community built on the foundation of connectivity and discovery."

With lifestyle expert Rachel Zoe at the helm, CURATEUR delivers member value, quality and, of course, the utmost style. CURATEUR presents an enhancement to the seasonal Box of Style with carefully curated luxury fashion and beauty must-haves, a re-introduction of the brand's eCommerce marketplace as The Shoppe, and forthcoming debut of The Collective, a selection of best-in-class, service-based offerings to unveil this fall.

The CURATEURExperience

Membership: Available in two pricing tiers, CURATEUR is an all-encompassing, curated lifestyle membership that lives beyond the tangible box delivery every season. In addition to the brand's seasonal curations, members have access to The Shoppe, and will soon have access to The Collective. Seasonal Membership offers a $99 pay-per-season subscription, while the Annual Membership provides a pre-pay subscription priced at $349.99 for one year ($50 annual savings).

The Shoppe: Formerly known as the "Member Marketplace," The Shoppe provides a careful selection of products from the most-coveted luxury brands to up-and-coming brands offered at exclusive, member-only prices reflecting up to 60% off of retail. The limited-quantity assortment remains fresh with new products and collections dropping monthly from brands such as Kevyn Aucoin, Eve Lom, French Girl, Jenni Kayne and Adina Reyter.

Seasonal Curation: Formerly known as the "Box of Style," the seasonal curation features five luxury fashion and beauty must-haves delivered to members' doorsteps quarterly. Each item is meticulously curated to meet members' needs, ambitions and lifestyle.

Rewards Program: A new offering for the brand, CURATEUR grants rewards for members to enjoy in The Shoppe each time members write a review, refer a friend, celebrate a birthday and much more.

The Collective: A new vertical for the brand set to unveil this fall, The Collective will offer a selection of best-in-class services providing exclusive offerings, access and bespoke benefits to members.

Supporting members as they finish the year with strength and style, the inaugural edition of CURATEUR's seasonal curation welcomes fall with selections holding a collective retail value of more than $700 that include a Rachel Zoe Collection tote, Kat Burki Marine Collagen Gel, Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow, Eddie Borgo Supra Link Necklace, and members' choice of either Le Specs Neptune sunglasses or Eddie Borgo Supra Link earrings matching back to the necklace. CURATEUR is offering $25 off members' first box with the code FALL25. To purchase this season's fall trends and become a member, visit curateur.com.

CURATEUR Fall 2020 Seasonal Curation

Rachel Zoe Collection Tote A Rachel Zoe Collection exclusive made just for CURATEUR members, this luxe, vegan leather bordeaux tote is perfect for storing essentials for work, weekend getaways, running errands or dining out with friends. (Retail Value $115)

Kat Burki Form Control Marine Collagen Gel - This jam-packed collagen formula, featuring clean ingredients, is the key to unlocking plump, hydrated skin for a youthful complexion sans uneven skin tones and fine lines. (Retail Value $160)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow in Perla - Maintain a luminous complexion with this pigmented highlighter, perfect for all skin tones. The lighter-than-air, vegan and cruelty-free formula creates a flawless finish when applied to high points of the face, tip of nose and brow bones. (Retail Value $25)

Eddie Borgo Supra Link Collar Necklace - Influenced by timeless beauty, this luxurious linked necklace recalls class and versatility, pairing well with any look. An enviable feature, the clasp hides amongst the links to create an infinite and seamless aesthetic. (Retail Value $350)

Choice Item: Eddie Borgo Supra Link Earrings - Always on-trend yet timeless, these link earrings in stunning gold offer the ideal fall accessory prepared to take any look from day to night day. Pair with the Eddie Borgo Supra Link Collar Necklace for a complete look. (Retail Value $195)

Choice Item: Le Specs Neptune Sunglasses - Post-summer sunnies call for a seasonless silhouette, like these gold wire, geometric frames that recall vintage glamour of times past. (Retail Value $89)

About CURATEUR

CURATEUR is the world's leading digitally-native women's lifestyle membership providing bespoke offerings across the fashion, beauty and home categories. With style expert Rachel Zoe at the helm, CURATEUR delivers member value via the curated lens of confidence, convenience and community. CURATEUR provides an all-encompassing, curated lifestyle membership and lives beyond the tangible box delivery every season. In addition to the brand's seasonal curations, members have access to The Shoppe, and will soon have access to The Collective. Seasonal Membership offers a $99 pay-per-season subscription, while the Annual Membership provides a pre-pay subscription priced at $349.99 for one year ($50 annual savings). curateur.com

ABOUT RACHEL ZOE, INC.

Rachel Zoe, Inc. is a global fashion group with a mission to empower women to live a life of style, and be their most confident and glamorous selves. Rachel Zoe, Inc.'s portfolio includes CURATEUR, a luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle membership, and Rachel Zoe Collection, comprising ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories lines available at shoprachelzoe.com and is sold in more than 200 stores worldwide. Rachel Zoe, Inc. was founded in 2009 and has offices in Los Angeles and New York.

ABOUT RACHEL ZOE

Co-CEO and Founder of Rachel Zoe, Inc., Rachel Zoe Collection, CURATEUR and The Zoe Report

Rachel Zoe is a distinguished designer, editor, author, TV personality and entrepreneur renowned for her effortless take on glamour. As a designer Zoe makes her exceptional taste and expertise accessible to the fashion savvy as Creative Director of the Rachel Zoe Collection, comprised of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessory lines available at shoprachelzoe.com and in more than 200 stores worldwide. Zoe is Founder and CURATEUR-In-Chief of the luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle membership CURATEUR, and serves as Founder and Editor-at-Large of online style destination The Zoe Report, which covers fashion and beauty trends and inspiration to reach more than 14 million monthly users worldwide. She started her career as a world-renowned stylist revolutionizing the styling business and inspiring future generations of stylists. Rachel starred in "The Rachel Zoe Project" on Bravo for five seasons and wrote two New York Times best selling books: Style A to Zoe and Living in Style. Zoe is committed to philanthropic organizations both locally and globally, serving as an Ambassador for Save the Children and on the Board of Directors for Baby2Baby. In addition to being recognized as an avid philanthropist, Zoe has been on countless most influential lists from virtually every domestic and international fashion and financial publication. Rachel and her husband Rodger Berman run their global lifestyle brand all while being parents to two young boys, Skyler and Kaius.

