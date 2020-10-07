CSFA Welcomes New Partner Specialized Fitness Resources

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / The Club Spa & Fitness Association (CSFA) is pleased to announce the addition of Specialized Fitness Resources (SFR) to the Corporate Partner Benefits Program. This partnership represents a commitment by SFR to support CSFA's operations and educational offerings as content matter experts delivering key insights relevant to the club wellness industry.

SFR joins the CSFA Corporate Partner Benefits Program with more than 28 years of experience in the fitness industry. As an industry leader in all types of sport surfacing, specialty rubber products, and fitness equipment and supplies, SFR takes pride in providing a variety of flooring materials to meet customers' needs. The partnership, which began in August 2020, is one that CSFA looks forward to continuing well into the future.



"We are excited to have Specialized Fitness Resources join our CSFA community as a Partner," said Luis Bracamonte, CSFA's National Chairman. "[SFR] has done great work with a fellow CSFA Partner, Peacock + Lewis, and has already provided an educational webinar on flooring to our members. It's important to CSFA to develop these key relationships with industry leaders, such as Specialized Fitness, to further support our members in their education, professional development, and networking."



CSFA members can learn more about Specialized Fitness Resources at www.specializedweb.com.

About CSFA

The Club Spa & Fitness Association (CSFA) was established in January 2007 to provide support for fitness, spa, and wellness professionals in the club industry. CSFA is committed to providing educational and networking opportunities to help members advance their careers. Learn more at www.csfassociation.com.

About Specialized Fitness Resources

Specialized Companies, has over 28 years of experience in the Rubber and Fitness Industry. We are Industry leaders in all

types of Sport Surfacing, Specialty Rubber Products and Equipment and Supplies for CrossFit. We pride ourselves in

providing Eco-Friendly products, excellent customer service and competitive pricing. Learn more at

www.specializedweb.com.

CONTACT: ?

Kyle Jennings ?

kyle.jennings@cmaa.org?

(703) 739-9500

SOURCE: Specialized Fitness Resources

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609588/CSFA-Welcomes-New-Partner-Specialized-Fitness-Resources