Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care: Intuitive Health and Riverview Health to Open West Carmel/Zionsville ER & Urgent Care Oct. 19

Riverview Health ER and Urgent Care Third Location to Open

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care will open its third combined, freestanding emergency room and urgent care facility in Hamilton County in West Carmel/Zionsville on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-West Carmel/Zionsville is located at 10830 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 76077. The Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care locations are built and operated in partnership with Intuitive Health.





"As the Hamilton County population continues to rise, we responded by broadening our access to care. In just 12 months, we will have opened three new ER and urgent care facilities in three cities," said Seth Warren, Riverview Health president and CEO. "Our partnership with Intuitive Health is allowing Riverview Health to bring convenient care to the residents of Hamilton County. We are making a difference in the lives of the community we serve by providing more access and better service."

Riverview Health ER & Urgent Care-West Carmel/Zionsville is the third of three new freestanding facilities in the northern Indianapolis suburbs. Riverview Health ER & Urgent Care-Fishers opened in November 2019 and Riverview Health ER & Urgent Care-Carmel opened in August 2020. Riverview Health also offers the combined emergency room and urgent care model at its hospitals in Noblesville and Westfield.

"Our retail-based, combined ER and urgent care partnership with Riverview Health reflects our deep commitment to better serving the needs of patients and their families by bringing value-based care to Hamilton County," said Thom Hermann, CEO of Intuitive Health. "This partnership has worked mainly due to our shared value of placing patients first and prioritizing the patient experience."

Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-West Carmel/Zionsville elevates the patient experience while eliminating the need for patients to self-diagnose the appropriate level of care for their medical concern, all while ensuring patients are billed accurately.

The combined ER and urgent care is a full-service facility that handles both emergent and nonemergent cases. ER services will be available 24/7, while urgent care billing hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. All patients are examined by an ER-trained physician and cared for by ER staff, regardless of the level of care they need. Patients are then only billed for the level of care received.

Riverview Health ER & Urgent Care is in-network with most major insurance plans, including all Medicare plans. For more information, please visit ERUC.Riverview.org/. Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-West Carmel/Zionsville can be contacted directly at 317-764-5050.

ABOUT RIVERVIEW HEALTH

Riverview Health is comprised of a full-service, 156-bed hospital in Noblesville and a 16-bed hospital in Westfield. Also included are 23 primary, immediate and specialty-care facilities in Hamilton County, as well as combined ER and urgent care facilities. Riverview Health provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services in more than 35 health care specialties and has been frequently recognized for its clinical and service excellence. National achievements include Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery award (2019), and the American College of Cardiology awarded Riverview Health with the NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2019-an award Riverview Health has achieved six years in a row. For more information on Riverview Health, visit www.riverview.org.

ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Current partners include Baptist Health in Florida, Riverview Health in Indiana, Presbyterian Healthcare Services in New Mexico and their flagship center, Legacy ER & Urgent Care with six locations in the Dallas - Fort Worth area. Intuitive Health's patient-centered, retail care model is built on a proven business system focused on concierge-level customer service and transparency. Each facility has on-site lab equipment, a radiology suite with X-ray and multi-slice CT scanners, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every patient is examined by a board-certified and ER-licensed physician, regardless of the level of care they need. As an objective criterion, the physician determines if the appropriate care is emergent or urgent care. Patients are billed accordingly, only paying for the care they require, which eliminates inappropriate emergency room utilization. This proven model establishes a cost-effective, time-efficient and more personal way to deliver high-quality medical service at the appropriate cost, which garners long-term patient loyalty. The Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered health care systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

