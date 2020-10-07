The global automated microscopy market size is poised to grow by USD 917.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Microscopy Market 2020-2024

The prevalence of cancer is increasing across the world. As a result, there is an increasing demand for breakthroughs in drugs for treating cancer. The current trend of lab automation has increased the efficiency in yielding results, and it speeds up every phase of drug development. In precision medicine, lab automation, including automated microscopy, helps in reducing costs of manufacturing personalized cancer drugs. Lab automation has further reduced costs on the workforce. These factors are assisting pharmaceutical companies in fastening the process of FDA approval for their drugs. The rising demand for drug discovery to treat cancer will significantly fuel the automated microscopy market growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major automated microscopy market growth came from the Optical microscopes segment. Optical microscopy refers to a technique through which a microscope uses visible light and lenses for magnifying images. Automated optical microscopes allow automatic changing of observation conditions and offer diverse motorized accessories. These microscopes are integrated with mass-manufactured components, such as light-emitting diodes, optical disk drives, web cameras, and microcontrollers. Optical technology-based products are widely used in research institutions for cellular and sub-cellular imaging.

North America was the largest market for automated microscopy in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of life sciences research facilities that help in pioneering advances in lab automated microscopy is contributing to the automated microscopy market growth. The prevalence of cancer and the presence of proper regulations on the use of automated microscopy will also significantly influence the market growth in the region over the forecast period.

The global automated microscopy market is fragmented. Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this automated microscopy market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global automated microscopy market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Technological Advances will be a Key Market Trend

The imaging technology has enabled life science researchers to interrogate cellular processes with increased detail and efficiency. Advances in automation technology are an integral part of the development of high throughput imaging tools. Technological advances in automated microscopy allow for the rapid acquisition of several images without human intervention. Advances in automated microscopy and the integration of automated image capture and image analysis have led to the development of high-throughput FLIM-FRET microscopy. Imaging quantitatively determines complex cellular processes, such as autography, by providing a specific set of imaging analysis procedures.

Automated Microscopy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automated microscopy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automated microscopy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automated microscopy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated microscopy market vendors

