WheelHouse IT Branches Provide Local, Award-Winning Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / WheelHouse IT has become a common name in the Managed Services industry over the last several years. While the company has primarily operated in South Florida and New York, its extended branches are working to cover more ground for the businesses that they serve while offering the same quality services.

Under the banner of WheelHouse IT, AE Technology Group and 4 Corner IT have acquired several awards for their long-standing commitment to excellence as a Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Chiefly among them is the Microsoft Southeast Partner of the Year, which was awarded to WheelHouse IT and its associated branches for mastering Microsoft services and capably providing them to their clients. The partnership with Microsoft has yielded other awards such as becoming a Microsoft Gold Partner with 4 Competencies:

Gold Cloud Platform

Gold Cloud Productivity

Gold Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions

Gold Enterprise Mobility Management

As if that was not enough, this year the company has made it on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies, received a Compliancy Group HIPAA Seal of Compliance, and lands at #94 on ChannelFutures MSP 501.

No company should worry about finding another revered IT support system for Florida and New York- the WheelHouse IT branches provide quality services in a variety of areas.

AE Technology Group Provides IT Support in New York City and Long Island

Whether a company is seeking IT support in Long Island or the Big Apple, AE Technology Group (AETG) is prepared to offer their services. As an award-winning MSP branch of the WheelHouse IT group, AETG offers local, dedicated, and experienced support.

Serving Long Island since 2010, AETG offers managed services, IT support, cloud services, project management, and disaster recovery outcomes for businesses that operate in this highly competitive area. As a provider for small and mid-sized companies, AETG offers support for communications and IT help every day of the year.

AETG has embraced the ideology of the city that never sleeps, offering 24/7/365 support to businesses with diverse requirements. The company's proximity to Long Island and NYC businesses allows them to provide local, on-site, and off-site services.

Obtain IT Support in Miami and Fort Lauderdale with 4 Corner IT

Another WheelHouse IT MSP branch offers IT support in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, providing various solutions for companies operating in this growing area. 4 Corner IT (4CIT) is a very familiar business in this area, having operated in the Marina Mile business park for 20 years. 4CIT understands the unique challenges of working in Florida, which is why their Managed Services, IT support, disaster preparedness and disaster recovery solutions are such popular choices for local companies.

Every small and medium-sized business owner understands the necessity of having a third-party company in place for maintaining its informational infrastructure through good times and in emergencies. That is just part of the service that 4CIT proudly provides to South Florida.

Finding the right company to provide locally Managed Services and IT needs has never been easier for companies based in the New York Metro area and South Florida. WheelHouse IT and its associated companies provide award-winning services in challenging markets, and they have thrived among some of the most severe competition on the planet.

