Myomo, Inc.: Myomo to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American:MYO), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13th - 16th, 2020.

Myomo is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Gudonis and Chief Financial Officer David Henry will be presenting on behalf of Myomo. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Investors can sign up for the conference here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its first ever "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

Contact:

For Myomo:

ir@myomo.com

Investor Relations:

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

kgolodetz@lhai.com

212-838-3777

Public Relations:

Kate McCann

Matter Communications

myomo@matternow.com

