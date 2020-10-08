Premier Products Group, Inc. Shareholder Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Premier Products Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:PMPG) today provides information on the Company regarding key developments and plans for moving the Company forward.

First, the Company will be bringing its filings with the SEC current to provide greater transparency and accountability as the Company moves forward under new control and new management. Management is working with the Company's auditor to accomplish this goal as soon as possible and expect this will occur in the next 3 weeks.

Second, the Company is being repositioned for growth and revenue sustainability to create value for shareholders. The Company will operate in real estate and has other activities that it will announce as they solidify.

Third, the Company has set up a website at www.pmpginc.com. Shareholders and others interested in the Company will be able to see updated information about the Company's progress and activities.

With these actions, Premier Products Group, Inc. starts its decisive move to the future.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

CONTACT:

Tony Hicks

Chairman of the Board

info@pmpginc.com

(818)405-0830

SOURCE: Premier Products Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609619/Premier-Products-Group-Inc-Shareholder-Update