The global commercial beer dispensers market is expected to grow by USD 50.15 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005885/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Beer Dispensers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hotels and restaurants, BPB, and Others), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-beer-dispensers-market-industry-analysis

The commercial beer dispensers market is driven by the increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries. In addition, the automation of beer pouring is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial beer dispensers market.

The number of brewpubs and microbreweries in countries such as the US, France, Germany, and the UK has steadily grown over the past few years. For instance, between 2014 and 2018, the number of new brewpubs and microbreweries increased by around 93% in the US. Similarly, the number of brewpubs and microbreweries in countries such as France, Germany, and the UK increased by around 76%, 21%, and 45% respectively between 2014 and 2017. The number of new brewpubs and microbreweries is also increasing in many developing countries such as India. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global commercial beer dispensers market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Commercial Beer Dispensers Companies:

Beerjet GmbH

Beerjet GmbH operates its business through a unified segment. Key products offered by the company include BEERJET 4 Mobile and BEERJET 6 Premium.

Beverage-Air Corp.

Beverage-Air Corp. operates its business through a unified segment. Key products offered by the company include DD48HC-1-B Beer Dispenser and BM23HC Beer Dispenser.

Celli Spa

Celli Spa operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers beer dispensers such as Blizzard 3 glycole and Bali.

Continental Refrigerator

Continental Refrigerator operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers beer dispenser models such as KC24N and KC50N.

Fagor Industrial S. Coop

Fagor Industrial S. Coop operates its business through segments such as Food Service and Laundry. Key products offered by the company include Direct Draw Black Slim Line and Direct Draw Stainless Steel Slim Line.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Beer Dispensers Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hotels and restaurants

BPB

Others

Commercial Beer Dispensers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Organic Wine Market Global organic wine market by product (organic still wine and organic sparkling wine), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Craft Spirits Market Global craft spirits market by product (craft gin, craft whiskey, and other craft spirits), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005885/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/