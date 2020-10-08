The global truffle chocolate market size is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The truffle chocolate market is driven by the growing popularity of online distribution channels. E-commerce enables customers to access regional and global brands of truffle chocolates. The significant rise in the number of e-commerce vendors across the world is fueled by the increased global penetration of smartphones. Brand-owned online platforms and pure-play e-retailers are offering truffle chocolates. Amazon.com (Amazon) and eBay Inc. (eBay) are among the major online retailers of truffle chocolates globally. Personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on products, including sugar-free foods and beverages, are the two major benefits of shopping online, which are leading to the growth of the market in focus.

Report Highlights:

The major truffle chocolate market growth came from the boxed-assortments-based truffle chocolate segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the growing influence of online retailing.

Europe was the largest region in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the presence of major vendors and an increase in the number of retail stores offering truffle chocolates.

The global truffle chocolate market is fragmented. AE HAIGH Pty. Ltd., Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli AG, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Ferrero International SA, Lotte Confectionery, Mars Inc., Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, and Yildiz Holding Inc are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this truffle chocolate market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global truffle chocolate market 2020-2024 is expected to witness positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Demand for Seasonal-Based Truffle Chocolates as Gifts will be a Key Market Trend

Truffle chocolate boxes are gaining popularity as gift items. Certain vendors also offer truffle chocolate boxes as gift sets. For instance, Ferrero International SA offers Ferrero Rondnoir, Raffaello, and Ferrero Rocher chocolates as gift sets. Gift boxes containing truffle chocolates are available for various events and occasions. For instance, LOVE COCOA, a brand of Mondelez International Inc., offers organic truffle chocolate gift boxes for occasions such as Christmas, birthdays, Thanksgiving, weddings, Mother's Day, and Father's Day. Thus, the growing demand for seasonal-based truffle chocolates as gifts will drive the growth of the market.

