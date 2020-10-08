The global truffle chocolate market size is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005686/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truffle Chocolate Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The truffle chocolate market is driven by the growing popularity of online distribution channels. E-commerce enables customers to access regional and global brands of truffle chocolates. The significant rise in the number of e-commerce vendors across the world is fueled by the increased global penetration of smartphones. Brand-owned online platforms and pure-play e-retailers are offering truffle chocolates. Amazon.com (Amazon) and eBay Inc. (eBay) are among the major online retailers of truffle chocolates globally. Personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on products, including sugar-free foods and beverages, are the two major benefits of shopping online, which are leading to the growth of the market in focus.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major truffle chocolate market growth came from the boxed-assortments-based truffle chocolate segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the growing influence of online retailing.
- Europe was the largest region in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the presence of major vendors and an increase in the number of retail stores offering truffle chocolates.
- The global truffle chocolate market is fragmented. AE HAIGH Pty. Ltd., Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli AG, Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Ferrero International SA, Lotte Confectionery, Mars Inc., Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, and Yildiz Holding Inc are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this truffle chocolate market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global truffle chocolate market 2020-2024 is expected to witness positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/truffle-chocolate-market-industry-analysis
Growing Demand for Seasonal-Based Truffle Chocolates as Gifts will be a Key Market Trend
Truffle chocolate boxes are gaining popularity as gift items. Certain vendors also offer truffle chocolate boxes as gift sets. For instance, Ferrero International SA offers Ferrero Rondnoir, Raffaello, and Ferrero Rocher chocolates as gift sets. Gift boxes containing truffle chocolates are available for various events and occasions. For instance, LOVE COCOA, a brand of Mondelez International Inc., offers organic truffle chocolate gift boxes for occasions such as Christmas, birthdays, Thanksgiving, weddings, Mother's Day, and Father's Day. Thus, the growing demand for seasonal-based truffle chocolates as gifts will drive the growth of the market.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Truffle Chocolate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist truffle chocolate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the truffle chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the truffle chocolate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffle chocolate market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Seasonal-based truffle chocolate Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the product segment
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AE HAIGH Pty. Ltd.
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt Sprungli AG
- Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA
- Confiserie Leonidas SA
- Ferrero International SA
- Lotte Confectionery
- Mars Inc.
- Purdys Chocolatier
- Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland
- Yildiz Holding Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005686/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/