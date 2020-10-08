Technavio has been monitoring the baby stroller and pram market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 75.30 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Baby Stroller and Pram Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Growing demand for baby strollers and prams that are compliant with safety regulations is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 2.97% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 75.30 mn.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax Excelsior Ltd., Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The developing market for eco-friendly strollers is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the comfort stroller market?
The comfort stroller region will contribute 37% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax Excelsior Ltd., Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV. are some of the major market participants. The developing market for eco-friendly strollers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Baby stroller and pram market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Baby stroller and pram market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Baby Comfort Stroller
- Baby Buggies
- Baby Comfort Pram
- Baby 3-wheeler Stroller
- Baby Tandem Stroller
Baby stroller and pram market in the US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby stroller and pram market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Baby stroller and pram market in the US Size
- Baby stroller and pram market in the US Trends
- Baby stroller and pram market in the US Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing demand for baby strollers and prams that are compliant with safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market growth in the US during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Baby stroller and pram market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby stroller and pram market growth during in the US the next five years
- Estimation of the baby stroller and pram market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby stroller and pram market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby stroller and pram market vendors in the US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby comfort stroller Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby buggies Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby comfort pram Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby 3-wheeler stroller Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Baby tandem stroller Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- Baby Trend Inc.
- Britax Excelsior Ltd.
- Bugaboo International BV
- Combi Corp.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Inglesina USA Inc.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Nuna International BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
