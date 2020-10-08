Oxurion NV: Invitation OXURION R&D Investor Day - Virtual - 15 October 2020 at 5.30pm CET/ 11.30am ET

Invitation OXURION R&D Investor Day - Virtual

15 October 2020 at 5.30pm CET/ 11.30am ET

Leuven, Belgium, October 8, 2020 - 8 am CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for diabetic macular edema (DME), will host a virtual R&D Investor Day on the 15 October 2020 beginning at 5.30pm CET/ 4.30pm BST/ 11.30am ET.

The agenda for the meeting, intended for investors and analysts, will run as follows:

Patrik De Haes, M.D., CEO - overview of Company's development pipeline and corporate strategy



- overview of Company's development pipeline and corporate strategy Introducing Oxurion's innovative drug candidates for next generation DME therapy:

THR-149 (PKal inhibitor) for DME by Ramin Tadayoni, M.D., Ph.D. Professor of ophthalmology at University of Paris. He is head of the Ophthalmology Departments at Lariboisière, St Louis and Rothschild Foundation Hospitals in Paris, France

THR-687 (pan-RGD integrin antagonist) by Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A., Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates, and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, US.

Grace Chang, M.D., Ph.D., CMO - THR-149 and THR-687 ongoing and future clinical development strategies



- THR-149 and THR-687 Patrik de Haes, M.D., CEO - concluding remarks and outlook



concluding remarks and outlook Questions & Answers (attended by Andy De Deene, M.D., CDO and Jean Feyen, Ph.D., CSO)

There will be a live listen-only webcast of the event.

Please consult the Oxurion website for registration and call details, or follow this link:

https://www.investis-live.com/oxurion/5f7c2e6ed33b270c005a4f88/ffdl

The meeting is scheduled to last approximately 90mins including the Q&A session.

An on-demand version of the event will also be made available shortly after the event has finished, this will be accessible via the same link.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

Oxurion is building a leading global franchise in the treatment of DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.

THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-149 with DME-patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)

THR-687, is a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, that is initially being developed as a potential new standard of care for all DME patients.

Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for DME were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial by mid-2021. THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin inhibitors in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

