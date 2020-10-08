

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meijer, a privately-owned retailer, is recalling whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls citing potential risk of Salmonella that causes foodborne illness, according to the Food and Drug Administration.



The multi-state recall involves Meijer Brand cantaloupes, as well as Kandy Brand cantaloupes from Aguila, Arizona-based Eagle Produce, LLC. The cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls are in various weights ranging from 6-40 ounces in clear plastic containers.



Meijer said it may have used cantaloupe ingredients that originated from Eagle Produce in the store made products.



The affected products were sold between September 26 and October 5 at all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Meijer operates 253 supercenters throughout the six states.



Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.



The Grand Rapids, Michigan -based Meijer said the recall is part of a sampling investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.



However, the company has not reported any illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers can return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.



This week, Washington-based Seneca Snack Co. called back cinnamon flavor apple chips for Salmonella concerns. In August, Fruits and vegetables wholesaler, Russ Davis Wholesale recalled peaches and peach salsa under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands for the same concerns.



