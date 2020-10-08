Mouawad unveils the spectacular Mouawad Miss Universe Thailand 2020 Crown

The Power of Authenticity Crown shines a light on the theme of 'Real U, Real Universe'

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 7, 2020, at a dazzling event at Icon Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, Mouawad unveiled the Mouawad Miss Universe Thailand 2020 Crown. The unveiling came during the preliminary competition for Miss Universe Thailand 2020 before an audience of VIPs and select media.

Fourth generation Mouawad Co-Guardian Mr. Fred Mouawad, who carried out the unveiling, commented, "The Mouawad Miss Universe Thailand Crown is named the 'Power of Authenticity' to align and amplify the theme of the 2020 Miss Universe Thailand pageant - 'Real U, Real Universe.'"

Fifth generation and Mouawad Diamond Impact Fund Co-founder Jimmy Mouawad added, "The Power of Authenticity crown is an expertly crafted jewel and a tribute to the message that we should adhere to our core values, be unique while being helpful to others, and not try to conform to external pressures but find happiness by shining from within and being our true selves. It's a stark reminder that we are all unique and have our own way of making a positive contribution in society."

The Power of Authenticity crown has been designed to incorporate authentic motifs that celebrate Thailand's noble heritage, with the crown's base recalling the traditional headwear of the Ayutthaya nobility and the upper motifs inspired by the intricate patterns of Thai temples. Such motifs are emblematic of how values of craft and skill are entwined with beauty in Thai culture and how intelligence and talent have long been considered as the essence of nobility.

Crafted from 18k gold, the Mouawad Power of Authenticity Crown is set with precious gemstones that reflect the colors of the Thai national flag while also carrying a deeper symbolism: white to symbolize the purity that is inherent in authenticity, sincerity and inner wisdom, the boldness of red for the power that is unleashed when being true to ourselves, and blue to evoke the nobility associated with speaking the truth and living a life of purpose.

The culmination of the Miss Universe Thailand pageant will take place at Icon Siam on October 10, 2020, when the winner of the title Miss Universe Thailand 2020 will be announced and crowned with the Mouawad Miss Universe Power of Authenticity Crown.

