XP POWER LTD - Change of Remuneration Committee Chair

8 October 2020

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Group")

Change of Remuneration Committee Chair

XP Power announces that Pauline Lafferty, Non-Executive Director, will take on the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee, with effect from 1 December 2020. Pauline will succeed Polly Williams, who will remain as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Pauline has extensive experience as a Non-Executive Director and a Remuneration Committee member. She has been a member of the XP Power Remuneration Committee since 1 December 2019 and has been Chair of the SEC Ltd Remuneration Committee since 1 June 2014. She was previously Chief People Officer of the Weir Group PLC where she provided ongoing support to the remuneration committee over a six year period.

James Peters, Chairman, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Polly for chairing the Remuneration Committee since January 2015, and look forward to welcoming Pauline to the post. Pauline's experience in remuneration and strategic human resources management make her ideally qualified for the role."

