Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Nächste Sensations-News! Firma wird immer wertvoller! Wann explodiert der Kurs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Frankfurt
08.10.20
08:02 Uhr
49,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,20 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.10.2020 | 08:46
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XP POWER LTD - Change of Remuneration Committee Chair

XP POWER LTD - Change of Remuneration Committee Chair

PR Newswire

London, October 8

8 October 2020

XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Group")

Change of Remuneration Committee Chair

XP Power announces that Pauline Lafferty, Non-Executive Director, will take on the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee, with effect from 1 December 2020. Pauline will succeed Polly Williams, who will remain as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Pauline has extensive experience as a Non-Executive Director and a Remuneration Committee member. She has been a member of the XP Power Remuneration Committee since 1 December 2019 and has been Chair of the SEC Ltd Remuneration Committee since 1 June 2014. She was previously Chief People Officer of the Weir Group PLC where she provided ongoing support to the remuneration committee over a six year period.

James Peters, Chairman, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Polly for chairing the Remuneration Committee since January 2015, and look forward to welcoming Pauline to the post. Pauline's experience in remuneration and strategic human resources management make her ideally qualified for the role."

Enquiries:

XP Power
Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5515
Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 976 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman +44 (0)207 638 9571

For further information, please visit xppower.com

XP POWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.