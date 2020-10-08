

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group Plc (UTG.L) retained its guidance for EPRA earnings per share of 22-25 pence for fiscal 2020, albeit subject to Universities remaining open as well as its anticipated check-in performance and rent collection over the remainder of the year. The Group has achieved the 12-15 million pounds of targeted cost savings for 2020.



At 30 September 2020, Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund's property portfolio was independently valued at 2.808 billion pounds, a like-for-like increase of 0.7% during the quarter.



