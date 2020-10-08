

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L), a distributor of industrial and electronics products, reported Thursday that its second-quarter like-for-like or LFL revenue declined 4 percent, compared to an 11 percent drop in the preceding first quarter.



In its trading update, the company said its first-half LFL revenue declined 7 percent with decline in all regions.



Looking ahead, the company noted that COVID-19 related issues impacting first-half profitability are expected to ease somewhat in the second half.



The weak sales in the quarter reflected a 3 percent drop in total EMEA region, 7 percent in Americas and 1 percent in Asia Pacific. Second-quarter LFL revenues in emerging markets fell 24 percent.



In the first half, the company expects 9 million pounds COVID-19 related costs. Gross margin is about 60 basis points lower after inventory provisions and increased inbound freight costs.



Net Promoter Score, a customer service metric, has improved year-on-year in all regions.



CEO Lindsley Ruth said, 'While we remain cautious with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, I am confident in the Group's prospects and we are well placed to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities we see.'



Electrocomponents will publish first half results on November 10.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELECTROCOMPONENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de