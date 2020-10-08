Guru Capital today announced the closing of its acquisition of London based ETX Capital, one of the fastest growing international providers of multi-asset CFD products from UK private equity firm, JRJ Group. The transaction is closing after receiving approval from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Additionally, Guru Capital partners Luca Merolla and Ryan Nettles have been appointed as non-executive directors to the ETX Capital Board of Directors.

Founded in 1965, ETX Capital has become one of the UK's leading online brokers. Guru Capital intends to leverage the strong ETX Capital brand, its proprietary technology and its talented team to expand the business in the UK. The team also intends to grow the business globally through M&A activities.

