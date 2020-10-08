IKI Selects Reflexis Systems Intelligent Workforce Management to Optimize Labour Efficiency

Lithuanian retailer will work with StrongPoint to deploy Reflexis solutions in 228 stores and across 5,000 employees

DEDHAM, Massachusetts, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflexis Systems (now part of Zebra Technologies), the leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, food service, hospitality and banking, today announced that IKI, one of Lithuania's largest retailers, has selected Reflexis to increase labour efficiency. IKI will deploy Reflexis intelligent workforce management solutions including Workforce Scheduler, Time & Attendance, Employee Self-Service (ESS), Advanced Analytics & Reporting and Mobility solutions. IKI will work with Reflexis and its partner, StrongPoint to deploy solutions in 228 stores for more than 5,000 employees in Lithuania.

"IKI will be one of the first retailers in the Baltic States to implement workforce management solutions, and we expect smooth cooperation with our partners which we believe will help our stores to ensure efficient operation," said Nijole Kvietkauskaite, CEO, IKI.

IKI will use Reflexis intelligent workforce management solutions to achieve accurate budgets, forecasts and schedules to effectively control its labour costs. With artificial intelligence (AI)-powered forecasting, labour decisions will now be made to anticipate demand and ensure each store has the right employees scheduled at the right times. Reflexis ESS will empower employees to manage schedule changes and requests from their mobile devices, resulting in greater engagement and retention.

"Removing guesswork will save time for IKI team members so they can provide the best possible customer service," said OP Choudhary, Managing Director, EMEA, Zebra Technologies. "We look forward to supporting IKI as it optimises its store operations and maximises profitability."

StrongPoint, a leader in the field of in-store technology, will also be supporting the implementation process. A Reflexis partner, Zebra PartnerConnect Registered ISV and Premier Business Partner, StrongPoint brings a wealth of experience in delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to retailers in the Baltic and Nordic regions.

"We are thrilled to be rolling out Reflexis intelligent technology solutions to our long-standing customer IKI," said Jacob Tveraabak, CEO, StrongPoint. "Together, we can empower IKI and its store associates to plan and work more efficiently, saving time and costs. Technology is key to making shops smarter, retailers more competitive and creating outstanding customer experiences."

IKI, one of Lithuania's largest retailers, has selected Reflexis workforce management solutions to optimise labour efficiency and drive profitability.

