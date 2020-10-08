Blue Prism Wins EY Foundation's Employer Partner of the Year Award

Blue Prism Honored in EY Foundation's Smart Futures Program Empowering Future Innovators with Valuable Workplace Experience

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in intelligent automation, was awarded the 2020 Employer Partner of the Year EY Foundation Impact Award for outstanding participation in the Smart Futures program, which provides paid work experience, mentoring and skills development. The program is part of the EY Foundation, a UK charity helping young people from low-income backgrounds access employment opportunities.

Blue Prism collaborated with EY Foundation to provide local students participating in Smart Futures with a variety of transferable skills and real workplace experience to help them identify their next step, whether that's university, an apprenticeship, or a job. The company's participation in this program is part of a broader corporate commitment to supporting various community causes and charities, which falls under Blue Prism for Good.

Over the course of the past year, Blue Prism has sponsored a number of local students coming from low-income families and provided a comprehensive program that covers everything from an overview of intelligent automation to a hands-on "automation challenge" that requires hands-on presentation skills. These students were also matched with mentors in charge of providing tactical advice and guidance throughout the course of the program.

"Success at Blue Prism is contingent on supporting employment diversity and inclusion," says James Mitchell, Interim Chief People Officer at Blue Prism. "We benefit from creating these opportunities because they give the company access to raw talent while facilitating closer team interactions and collaboration. The ability to nurture, mentor and work with these young students has a lasting impact both at Blue Prism and within our community. We are proud to be making a real difference."

When the program initially began, only 50 percent of students reported knowing which skills were needed to get a job in the technology industry. That number quickly rose to 96 percent. Additionally, when asked if they would be interested in pursuing a career in automation, the number went from 29 percent to 58 percent during the first week of the program.

"Employer partners are instrumental to the success of our programs, offering young people inspiring role models, challenging business placements and critical employment skills. The impactful work Blue Prism has been doing with us this year is invaluable and the company is very deserving of EY Foundation's Impact Award," says Maryanne Matthews, EY Foundation CEO. "By providing hands-on experience and exposure to key skills and resources, Blue Prism is helping to unlock the potential of young people who most need support. The technology sector provides exciting employment opportunities for young people and we hope to work with more organizations in this fast-growing space."

Through the collaboration with the EY Foundation, Blue Prism is taking active steps to build a more diverse workforce and gain a deeper understanding of how to attract and retain young talent. Not only does this partnership set up local students for success in the workplace, but it also prepares Blue Prism to better serve its increasingly diverse customer base. Ultimately, Blue Prism aims to strengthen the company's community relationships and contribute to the local economy by giving young people the tools they need to succeed in the technology sector.

"Blue Prism is honored to receive the EY Foundation Impact Award," says Matt Juden-Bloomfield, Head of Blue Prism for Good. "Supporting young talent and tackling education inequality is a key Blue Prism for Good priority while instilling a passion for innovation and automation into a new generation is extremely rewarding. We're confident this program will provide students with invaluable experience and the tools they need to compete in our ever-changing labor market."

Blue Prism for Good is currently active in supporting the following charities: One Laptop Per Child, Plastic Oceans and The Christie Charitable Fund. Email forgood@blueprism.com to find out more.

