Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Test Project with MineSense through its Collaboration with CanmetMINING for the Ashram Deposit, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce the start of a test project initiative with MineSense, a digital mining solutions provider based in Vancouver, BC. The project is being conducted as part of the Company's ongoing collaboration with CanmetMINING, a branch of Natural Resources Canada (NRCan).

MineSense (minesense.com) specializes in digital technology solutions for ore-waste classification in real-time at the mining stage (run-of-mine), thereby providing better grade control compared to that of the deposit block model or mine plan. MineSense utilizes data analytics combined with its trademarked ShovelSense and BeltSense technologies to monitor mineralogical or grade changes in an ore body daily, as it is mined. This information allows for optimal ore blending, grade trend characterization, and overall improved mine planning with resultant cost efficiencies.

The funding for the test work is provided by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) through CanmetMINING's 6-year rare earth element ("REE") and chromite program, (announced in April 2015), focused on developing new extraction technologies, addressing Canadian environmental challenges, and improving the knowledge of Canadian deposits (www.reechromite.ca). The Company's contribution to the collaboration is a supply of REE mineralized material from the Ashram Deposit, in which several tonnes remain readily available from a bulk sample completed in 2012.

The MineSense technology is based on XRF sensors fitted to specific pieces of mining equipment which monitor the spectral response of the material being actively mined. The technology provides for a higher level of control compared to the typical ore sorting process which occurs at the truck scale in the process plant.

The project with Commerce will include assessing the spectral response on 127 course analytical rejects from drill core, comprising 5 rock types associated with the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit. Of these 127 rejects, a total of 72 are from drill core within the Ashram Deposit's primary mineralized zone; the A-Zone. Based on the information collected, MineSense will be able to assess the laboratory-scale efficacy of the technology to the Ashram Deposit material. If successful, a value contribution assessment may be completed as a follow up activity for the Ashram Project.

The Ashram Deposit outcrops at surface, allowing for cost-effective collection of material for test work. As such, the Company is actively engaging with various research and academic institutions to support the advancement of the REE industry in Canada, and in Quebec specifically.

The Company also announces the appointment of Jody Bellefleur as Corporate Secretary, effective October 6th, 2020. Ms. Bellefleur has been with the Company since October 2010, serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

