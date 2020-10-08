

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L), on Thursday, reported revenue of £143.7 million for the three months period ended September 30, 2020, 12% higher than the previous year's revenue of £128.1 million.



Revenue was partially driven by strong stockbroking revenues from continued elevated share dealing volumes.



Net new business was £0.8 billion in the period, and net new clients were 31,000 for the first quarter.



Chris Hill, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Today we report a good start to our financial year, with growth in clients, assets and revenue. These results are against the ongoing backdrop of market uncertainty and highlight the resilience of our business model and client proposition. We are confident that the strategy we have invested in, with our focus on the needs of UK investors and savers and delivering the highest level of client service, means that we continue to be well positioned to deliver continued attractive long-term growth.'



