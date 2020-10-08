Signifier Medical Technologies appoints Travis Nieman as Managing Director International

Senior appointment in preparation for commercialization in markets outside the USA of eXciteOSA, a novel, non-invasive, daytime therapy for sleep disordered breathing conditions

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signifier Medical Technologies ("Signifier"), an innovator in the sleep disordered breathing market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Nieman as Managing Director International. Mr. Nieman joins the company from Stryker where he was Managing Director International & Global Reimbursement, Stryker Ear Nose & Throat. He will be responsible for the commercial development of eXciteOSA in all markets outside the USA.

Mr. Nieman is a highly experienced commercial leader in healthcare with a proven track record in small and large organizations over more than 20 years. Prior to Stryker, he was a Director of International Marketing at Baxter and before that spent several years at Medtronic as Brand Manager Europe-Central Asia. Mr. Nieman began his career at The Coca-Cola Company.

Akhil Tripathi, CEO of Signifier commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Travis as the newest member of our senior management team. His skills and experience in healthcare device management, developing and launching new technologies, health economics outcomes research and market access, business development, and commercial leadership will be invaluable in driving the commercial strategy for eXciteOSA in international markets outside of the US. His appointment represents another key building block in our mission to bring our novel technology to markets globally."

Travis Nieman added: "eXciteOSA is a highly innovative product and I believe represents a unique opportunity to improve the lives of many patients suffering from sleep disordered breathing. We intend to build a seamless pathway for users including an integrated digital strategy that offers the potential to bring broader healthcare benefits to patients. I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to bear at Signifier Medical as we continue on this exciting phase of our journey over the next 12 months and beyond."

Mr Nieman's appointment further expands the senior management team. In September, Signifier announced the appointment of Philip Hess, former President and CEO of Bose Corporation, as Chief Operating Officer based in Boston, USA, where Signifier is establishing its US operations. In July, Signifier announced the appointment of Mr. Matt Sharris as Vice President of Sales for North America. We look forward to announcing further key appointments as we build out our world-class leadership team.

About Signifier Medical Technologies

Signifier Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and non-invasive solutions for patients with snoring and sleep disordered breathing conditions.

Signifier's proprietary therapy eXciteOSA is the first and only daytime genioglossal (tongue) muscle-neurostimulation technology for snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea, supported by clinical data from prestigious and well-recognized universities and academic institutions, that provides a safe and effective treatment for its patients.1-3

For more information, please visit www.signifiermedical.com.

About Snoring and OSA

Nearly 1 billion adults aged 30 to 69 years are estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) globally. There is a strong, clinically proven link between OSA and co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and strokes. Mild OSA affects over 110 million people in the US and 100 million people in Europe.

Obstructive sleep apnea is marked by the recurring collapse of the upper airways during sleep. The most common symptoms are restless sleep, snoring, tiredness during the day, decreased intellectual alertness, and personality alterations. Higher risks of cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality rates have been associated with OSA.

Standard therapy of all advanced levels of sleep apnea is with a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device. Many patients find this therapy invasive, and the long-term compliance of CPAP therapy is limited, so there is a clear demand for new forms of treatment.

References

Wessolleck E, Bernd E, Dockter S, et al. Intraoral electrical muscle stimulation in the treatment of snoring. Somnologie (Berl). 2018; 22 (Suppl 2): 47-52. Sama A, et al. Daytime Intraoral Neurostimulation with Snoozeal for Treatment of Snoring and Mild Sleep Apnea. CHEST Annual Meeting Notes. 2018. Clinical study of 115 patients with snoring or mild OSA (Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI<15)). Objective snoring and respiratory parameters were recorded with 2 consecutive WatchPat night sleep studies before and after the use of the device. An intra-oral tongue stimulator device was used for 20mins, once a day for a 6 week period.

