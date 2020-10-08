PlusDental continues to be successful in its international growth and launches in France

This expansion will further strengthen the company's international network of partner dentists and international reach

PlusDental is Germany's test winner in the category "Customer Trust"

PlusDental is expanding into the French market as part of its growth strategy and is now represented in six European countries. With its Digital Dentistry platform, the Berlin-based health-tech company specializes in digital dentistry and aesthetic orthodontic corrections with dental splints. This concept has proven itself, PlusDental is Germany's test winner in customer confidence. The online consumer organisation Ausgezeichnet.org tested five aligner manufacturers. The organisation interviewed over 2500 from across Germany and had assistance from an online panel. Accordingly, PlusDental was the winner in the category "customer confidence".

France has considerable potential when it comes to oral health spending. Investments of 4.9 billion euros are planned by the French health care system by 2021, including around 1 billion euros for digitalization. With its launch in France, PlusDental is already implementing the targeted digitalization and enabling all patients to access high-quality and innovative dentistry while at the same time removing barriers to access. The market entry in France is an important milestone for PlusDental. By entering its sixth European market, PlusDental will further extend its lead over all direct European competitors and provide unique pan-European coverage. From a strategic point of view, France is an extremely important market, as the country is one of the largest markets for aligner treatments. PlusDental will initially start operations in Paris and Nice and by the end of the year will also offer patients in Marseille, Toulouse, Lille and Bordeaux access to state-of-the-art orthodontic treatment methods.

Eva-Maria Meijnen, Managing Director of PlusDental, commented: 'We are very happy about the successful launch in France and are looking forward to giving even more people access to high-quality and innovative dental treatments in the future with our Digital Dentistry Platform. In addition to our strong growth within the GAS region, the market entries in the UK, Spain and France within a few months, especially against the background of the global corona pandemic, show that PlusDental is making a valuable contribution to the digitalization and democratization of dentistry. PlusDental has evolved from a provider of cosmetic orthodontic treatments into Europe's leading medical provider of dental treatments. In just three years, we have grown to more than 300 employees and today, with our own dental laboratory in Berlin, we operate Europe's most modern and largest production of clear aligners. We are now bringing this dental quality to France as well'.

To achieve first-class treatment results PlusDental relies on close cooperation with dentists in private practice and their medical competence. In order to increase quality and efficiency, the platform digitizes treatment processes as far as possible and sensible: from the appointment to the treatment plan, from follow-up checks to billing. As a digital dentistry platform, PlusDental has integrated the digital touch points in order to offer both patients and doctors the advantages of the state-of-the-art platform. In addition to intraoral 3D scans for accurate modelling, the use of machine learning approaches enables ever greater precision of the aligner splints manufactured using 3D printing.

PlusDental's proprietary system ensures complete transparency and efficiency throughout the entire treatment: for dentists there is the "Clinic App" while there is the "Treatment Companion App" for patients.

Ilan Levy-Lambert, PlusDental Country Manager France, says: 'PlusDental is at the forefront of dental corrections with transparent aligners. From as little as three months, our removable aligners can correct slight to moderate tooth misalignments. Gentle, safe and finally affordable. I am delighted to democratise access to this type of treatment in France.'

In June of this year, PlusDental successfully concluded its Series C financing round totalling €32 million. The funding round was led by Hong Kong-based PingAn Global Voyager Fund as well as existing investors Lakestar and HV Holtzbrinck Ventures. The cooperation with established partner dentists in France will further strengthen the network, which currently comprises more than 100 partner dentists. Up to 2,000 patient appointments with partner dentists will be made weekly via the Digital Dentistry platform. In 2019, the company was able to generate a clear 8-digit turnover with its dental splints "Made in Germany". PlusDental is managed by industrial engineer and experienced manager Eva-Maria Meijnen, former McKinsey consultant Dr Peter Baumgart and the well-known entrepreneur and angel investor Lukas Brosseder, who already successfully floated his previous company on the New York Stock Exchange.

About PlusDental

PlusDental is a Berlin based, leading health-tech company, specialising in the digitalisation of dental treatments as a digital dentistry platform. The company has developed a digital platform for aesthetic orthodontic corrections and has already treated more than 15.000 patients together with its strong network of more than 100 local partner dentists. PlusDental offers its digital dentistry platform for patient acquisition and treatment monitoring, as well as trainings and laboratory products to registered partner dentists in six European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Spain and France. PlusDental is a leading brand for medically excellent but affordable aesthetic dental corrections, it is PlusDental's mission to provide access to high-quality and innovative dentistry for the general public. The company manufactures its products in its own laboratory in Germany, to the highest medical and ethical standards and has since foundation been a committed sponsor of the Deutsche Cleft Kinderhilfe e.V. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has converted its 3D printer fleet to produce medical protective equipment and has already produced more than 7,000 visors, distributed free of charge to medical institutions.

