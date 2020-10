DJ HMS Group Reports 6m 2020 EBITDA of Rub 2.1 billion

HMS Group Reports 6m 2020 EBITDA of Rub 2.1 billion Moscow, Russia - October 08, 2020 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Financial highlights 6m 2020: - Revenue: Rub 19.5 bn (-17% yoy) - EBITDA[1]: Rub 2.1 bn (+8% yoy), EBITDA margin at 10.8% - Operating profit: Rub 524 mn (-13% yoy) - Loss for the period: Rub 314 mn - Total debt: Rub 22.8 bn (+14% yoy) - Net debt: Rub 16.2 bn (+4% yoy) - Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 3.25x Operational highlights 6m 2020: - Backlog: Rub 55.0 bn (+27% yoy) - Order intake: Rub 30.4 bn (+24% yoy) FY 2020 Guidance: - Revenue: Rub 50-55 bn - EBITDA: Rub 4.7-5 bn - Current operating results don't imply net income for FY2020 - It's unlikely that HMS will pay dividends for FY2020, taking into account expected annual results and aggregate macroeconomic risks GROUP PERFORMANCE 6 months 2020 financial Results in 6m 2020 6m 2019 Change yoy 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 30,398 24,541 24% 7,256 23,142 -69% Backlog 55,023 43,412 27% 55,023 58,720 -6% Revenue 19,498 23,419 -17% 10,383 9,115 14% EBITDA 2,107 1,953 8% 1,030 1,077 -4% EBITDA 10.8% 8.3% 9.9% 11.8% margin Loss for (314) (178) na (161) (153) na the period Free cash (1,513) (1,918) -21% (3,604) 2,091 -272% flow/(outf low) Order intake grew to Rub 30.4 billion, by 24% yoy, compared with Rub 24.5 billion for 6 months 2019, due to a large Rub 11.2 billion compressor contract signed in the reporting period. Backlog also grew to Rub 55.0 billion, by 27% yoy, compared with Rub 43.4 billion last year. All main business segments demonstrated growth, especially the compressors. In terms of contracts type, both the recurring business and large contracts grew, compared with 6m 2019. Revenue declined to Rub 19.5 billion, by 17%, compared with Rub 23.4 billion for 6 months 2019, mainly due to a decrease of the compressors business segment. EBITDA was up to Rub 2.1 billion, by 8% yoy, compared with Rub 2.0 billion due to the recovery of the oil & gas equipment and projects business segment. Revenue from recurring business declined by 9% yoy, and revenue from large projects was down by 34% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business increased by 39% yoy, and from large projects was down by 18% yoy. EBITDA margin was up to 10.8%, compared with 8.3% for 6 months 2019. Loss for 6 months 2020 was Rub 314 million, compared with loss for the period at Rub 178 million for 6 months 2019. Free cash outflow was Rub 1.5 billion, compared with Rub 1.9 billion outflow for 6 months 2019, despite lower revenue, compared with 6 months 2019, due to a cost-optimization program. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 6m 6m 2019 Change Share of Share of Rub 2020 yoy 6m 2020 6m 2019 revenue revenue Cost of sales 15,537 18,989 -18% 79.7% 81.1% Materials and 9,703 13,414 -28% 49.8% 57.3% components Labour costs incl 3,524 3,592 -2% 18.1% 15.3% Social taxes Depreciation and 1,048 946 11% 5.4% 4.0% amortization Construction and 1,065 938 14% 5.5% 4.0% design [2] Others 197 100 96% 1.0% 0.4% Cost of sales was down to Rub 15.5 billion by 18% yoy, compared with Rub 19.0 billion for 6 months 2019, due to materials and components (-28% yoy), which decrease was correlated with lower revenue as well as with a less share of large contracts under execution in the reporting period. Gross profit was down to Rub 4.0 billion, by 11% yoy, compared with Rub 4.4 billion for 6 months 2019. in millions of 6m 6m 2019 Change yoy Share of Share of 6m Rub 2020 6m 2020 2019 revenue revenue Gross profit 3,961 4,429 -11% 20.3% 18.9% Distribution 906 951 -5% 4.6% 4.1% and transportation General and 2,405 2,753 -13% 12.3% 11.8% administrative SG&A expenses 3,311 3,704 -11% 17.0% 15.8% Other operating 127 123 3% 0.6% 0.5% expenses Operating 3,437 3,827 -10% 17.6% 16.3% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating 524 602 -13% 2.7% 2.6% profit Finance costs 941 838 12% 4.8% 3.6% Distribution and transportation expenses was down by 5% yoy. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses was up to 4.6%, compared with 4.1% last year. General and administrative expenses were down by 13% yoy to Rub 2.4 billion, compared with Rub 2.8 billion last year, mainly due to the decrease in labor costs and related social taxes (-16% yoy). As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses were up to 12.3% from 11.8% for 6 months 2019. SG&A expenses[3] declined by 11% yoy, due to the implemented cost-optimization program. As a share of revenue they were up to 17.0%, compared with 15.8% for 6 months 2019. Operating profit declined to Rub 524 million, compared with operating profit of Rub 602 million for 6 months 2019. in millions of Rub 6m 2020 6m 2019 Change yoy Finance costs 941 838 12% Interest expenses 933 827 13% Interest rate, average 8.21% 8.78% Interest rate Rub, average 8.33% 8.93% Finance costs were up to Rub 941 million, compared with Rub 838 million for 6 months 2019, due to the increase of interest expenses (+13% yoy) because of a higher level of total debt (+14% yoy). Average rates decreased to 8.21% p.a., compared with 8.78% p.a. last year. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] in 6m 2020 6m 2019 Change yoy 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 8,015 10,572 -24% 3,499 4,515 -22% Backlog 19,685 19,398 1% 19,685 20,961 -6% Revenue 8,288 7,980 4% 4,594 3,693 24% EBITDA 1,019 1,068 -5% 545 474 15% EBITDA 12.3% 13.4% 11.9% 12.8% margin Order intake of industrial pumps declined by 24% yoy to Rub 8.0 billion, compared with Rub 10.6 billion for 6 months 2019. Less orders were signed in the reporting period due to the postponement of some tenders to the 2nd half of 2020 because of the COVID-19. Backlog grew by a minor 1% yoy to Rub 19.7 billion, compared with Rub 19.4 billion for 6 months 2019, based on the recurring business. Revenue was Rub 8.3 billion, up by 4% yoy, compared with Rub 8.0 billion for 6 months 2019. The growth was based on both recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA declined to Rub 1.0 billion, by 5% yoy, compared with Rub 1.1 billion for 6 months 2019, due to a large share of recurring business in the reporting period, that has a lower profitability. Also, deliveries on a number of nuclear pump contracts were postponed to the 2nd half of 2020 and the 2021 year due to the COVID-19. EBITDA margin was 12.3%, compared with 13.4% for 6 months 2019. Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] in 6m 2020 6m 2019 Change yoy 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 6,723 6,686 1% 1,789 4,934 -64% Backlog 8,282 7,550 10% 8,282 8,517 -3% Revenue 5,154 5,934 -13% 2,078 3,076 -32% EBITDA 243 -250 na -111 354 na EBITDA 4.7% -4.2% -5.3% 11.5% margin Order intake grew to Rub 6.7 billion, by 1% yoy. Backlog was up by 10% yoy to Rub 8.3 billion, compared with Rub 7.6 billion for 6 months 2019, due to a large contract signed in 2Q 2020. Revenue declined to Rub 5.2 billion, by 13% yoy, compared with Rub 5.9 billion for 6 months 2019. EBITDA was up to Rub 243 million, compared with Rub (250) million, and EBITDA margin was 4.7% vs. (4.2)% for 6 months 2019, fully thanks to the recovery of recurring business. Deliveries and execution on a number of large projects were postponed to the 2nd half of 2020 and the 2021 year because of a suspension of production at clients' and vendors' facilities due to the COVID-19. Compressors[iii] in 6m 2020 6m 2019 Change yoy 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 Change qoq millions of Rub Orders 15,451 7,177 115% 1,961 13,490 -85% Backlog 26,366 14,854 78% 26,366 28,409 -7% Revenue 5,793 8,938 -35% 3,599 2,194 64% EBITDA 653 835 -22% 432 221 96% EBITDA 11.3% 9.3% 12.0% 10.1% margin Order intake was up 115% yoy to Rub 15.5 billion, compared with Rub 7.2 billion, because of a large Rub 10.2 billion compressor contract signed in 1Q 2020. Backlog increased by 78% yoy to Rub 26.4 billion, compared with Rub 14.9 billion last year. The growth was based on both the recurring business and large contracts. Revenue was down by 35% yoy to Rub 5.8 billion, compared with Rub 8.9 billion, and EBITDA declined by 22% yoy to Rub 653 million, compared with Rub 835 million, due to less revenue and EBITDA generated by large contracts.

