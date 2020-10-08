The global green building materials market size is poised to grow by USD 132.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing urban population, coupled with the rapid economic and industrial development in the world, has led to an increase in demand for energy-efficient green buildings. Energy-efficiency is one of the most important aspects of green buildings. It is an important cost-saving component for any business, facility management, or homeowner budget. Various countries are focusing on infusing energy-efficiency as a mandatory norm in their building laws. The integrated system environment in these buildings helps in meeting required energy-efficiency standards. Hence, with the rising need for energy-efficient green buildings, the demand for green building materials is also expected to increase, contributing to the green building materials market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major green building materials market growth came from the insulation segment. Insulation reduces energy consumption, increases comfort, reduces noise, and prevents condensation issues in buildings. Adequate and properly installed green insulation provides major benefits, including both financial and comfort improvements, to homeowners. As a result of these benefits, the green building materials market share growth by the insulation segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Europe was the largest green building materials market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of residential and non-residential construction activities will significantly drive green building materials market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global green building materials market is fragmented. BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Homasote Co., Kingspan Group Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., and The Alumasc Group plc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this green building materials market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global green building materials market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Benefits of Green Buildings will be a Key Market Trend

Green buildings have several benefits, which are driving the green building materials market growth. Green building are one of the most effective means for achieving a wide range of global goals, such as addressing climate change, creating sustainable and thriving communities, and driving economic growth. Environmental green buildings reduce the negative impacts on the environment by using less water, energy, and natural resources. Economic green buildings offer several economic or financial benefits, which include cost savings on utility bills for tenants or households, low construction costs, high property value for building developers, and job creation. These factors will positively impact the market growth.

Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist green building materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the green building materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the green building materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green building materials market vendors

