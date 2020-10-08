Tuson joins CX solutions specialist to drive global growth strategy

Sabio Group Europe's leading full service CX provider, has appointed Matt Tuson as Chief Commercial Officer. He brings proven executive leadership, sales and company expansion experience to Sabio, with a 25-years plus track record of driving major sales growth for cloud and CX organisations across multiple vendors.

Matt joins Sabio from digital document transformation specialist Conga where, during his tenure as SVP and EMEA Managing Director, he led the team to quadruple bookings. Prior to that he was Chief Revenue Officer at PE backed IRIS software. His CX experience was gained from hyper-growth Cloud Contact Centre provider NewVoiceMedia where he was EVP Worldwide Sales; from global market leader Salesforce where he served as AVP Service Cloud, leading sales distribution for EMEA and almost ten years with RightNow Technologies, serving as EMEA Vice President before the company's acquisition by Oracle in 2011.

"With more and more brands recognising the need to transform their CX operations through digital processes, automation and improved business insight, Sabio is very well placed to support them in this transition," commented Matt Tuson. "Sabio is committed to becoming the leading CX full service provider across multiple vendors in all of its key markets. I believe in this vision, and I'm looking forward to joining the Sabio team and driving the predictability and consistency we'll need across the business to achieve our commercial goals."

"We've set ourselves ambitious goals for Sabio for the next five years, so it's important that the company invests in proven leaders like Matt to ensure we deliver on our growth objectives," added Sabio Group's CEO Jonathan Gale. "Digital transformation is driving unprecedented change in CX, and Matt's experience in driving sales growth in fast-moving sectors will be a valuable addition to the Sabio team."

About Sabio Group:

Sabio Group, which includes Sabio, Anana, DVELP, flexAnswer and Coverage Group, delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. The group works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BBVA, BGL, Caixabank, DHL, Essent, GovTech, HomeServe, Liverpool Victoria, M1, Office Depot, Saga, Sainsbury's Argos, Telefónica, Think Money and Transcom Worldwide.

