

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy continued to increase in September, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased notably to 49.3 in September from 43.9 in August.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 48.3 in September from 42.4 in the previous month. The reading rose for the second month in a row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

