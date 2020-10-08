

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania consumer price inflation eased in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.3 percent increase in August.



Cost of education showed the biggest annual growth of 7.5 percent in September and those for health care gained 7.3 percent.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 4.2 percent and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house rose 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in September, after a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

